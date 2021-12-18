Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.35 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.89) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.16) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.85 ($4.33) to €3.90 ($4.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.24).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

