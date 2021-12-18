Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Shares of BSAC opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $654.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.70 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

