Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Match Group were worth $387,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average is $149.78. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.51 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

