Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.99.

BAC stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

