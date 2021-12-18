Bank of America Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $640.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $720.00 to $640.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $672.84.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $556.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $642.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.93. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 88.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $243,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.