Bank of America Upgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to “Buy”

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $475.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.52.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $357.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.03. Generac has a twelve month low of $214.41 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

