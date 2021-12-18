Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 10,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 183.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1,370.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.74. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

