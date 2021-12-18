Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,471,000 after buying an additional 265,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

