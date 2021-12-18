Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,386 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $333.83 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.42 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

