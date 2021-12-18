Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $251,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.35. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.