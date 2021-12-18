Barclays Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $100.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $100.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

