Barclays Downgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Equal Weight

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.44 on Thursday. Adient has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Adient by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Adient by 4.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

