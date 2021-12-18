Barclays Lowers DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DCC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of DCC stock opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. DCC has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

