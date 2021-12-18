Barclays Lowers SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SIG Combibloc Group has an average rating of Hold.

Get SIG Combibloc Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBGF opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.