Barclays Raises AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $85.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.13.

Shares of ACM opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AECOM by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

