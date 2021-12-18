Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.00

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.00 and traded as low as $16.67. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 59,006 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 74.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 194,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 61,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 735,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 57,468 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

