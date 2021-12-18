Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Basf from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Basf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

