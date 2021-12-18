Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the November 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Basf stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Basf had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Basf will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

