Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,135 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in PepsiCo by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

