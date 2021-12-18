Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

