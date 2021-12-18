Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $4.27 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 170,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,065,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

