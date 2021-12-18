Belt (BELT) Price Reaches $39.41 on Major Exchanges

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.75 or 0.08289373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.56 or 0.99967693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00050008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

