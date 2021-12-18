BENQI (QI) Market Capitalization Reaches $51.61 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $51.61 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BENQI has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.56 or 0.08386551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.64 or 1.00001888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

