Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aalberts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Aalberts alerts:

Shares of AALBF stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79. Aalberts has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.