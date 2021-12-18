Beyond Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.47 or 0.08373851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00077859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,636.99 or 0.99766003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00050275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

