BiblePay 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $113,794.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 71.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $501,493.39 and $113,794.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

Buying and Selling BiblePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

