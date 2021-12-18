Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Insider Elyse Stock Sells 21,919 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,312,235.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
BHVN opened at $124.88 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average is $120.56.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.64.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
Read More: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.