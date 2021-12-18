Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $124.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,184 shares of company stock worth $13,070,276. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

