Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Fore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biomerica by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRA stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of -0.63.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

