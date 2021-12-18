Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $61,290.23 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 19,109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00001068 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

