Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $124.82

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $124.82 or 0.00265438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.36 billion and $668.41 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,025.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.73 or 0.00926580 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00024644 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003096 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,927,202 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

