Bitgear (GEAR) Price Tops $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Bitgear has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $801,050.56 and approximately $21,222.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00054390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.35 or 0.08381717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.87 or 0.99933651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00050457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Bitgear Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,796,579 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear

