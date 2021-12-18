BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.15.

BJRI stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 2.11.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,090,000 after buying an additional 52,987 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

