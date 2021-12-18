Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Down 43.0% in November

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 64,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $71,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 75,853 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 109,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

