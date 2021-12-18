Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 62,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $936,308.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,572,155 shares of company stock valued at $70,484,542.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

