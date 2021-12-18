BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$26.77 and last traded at C$26.83. Approximately 139,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 30,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

