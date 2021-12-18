BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) Announces Dividend of $0.18

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) announced a dividend on Monday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from BMTC Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of BMTC Group stock opened at C$15.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$521.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. BMTC Group has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.28.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$213.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BMTC Group will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

