BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) Announces Dividend of $0.18

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) announced a dividend on Monday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from BMTC Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of BMTC Group stock opened at C$15.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$521.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. BMTC Group has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.28.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$213.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BMTC Group will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

Dividend History for BMTC Group (TSE:GBT)

