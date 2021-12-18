Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$57.75 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.13.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$53.80 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

