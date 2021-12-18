Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.80.

BCC stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Boise Cascade by 254.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Boise Cascade by 46.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 181,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 126.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after buying an additional 165,786 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

