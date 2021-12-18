Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 3,321 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76.

Shares of BSX opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,024,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $1,596,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

