Brady W. Dougan Sells 100,000 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HUMA stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

