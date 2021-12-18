Brady W. Dougan Sells 100,000 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HUMA stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $17.45.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Humacyte Company Profile
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.