British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Down 44.3% in November

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the November 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,072,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,081. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.