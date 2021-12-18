Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $634.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $553.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $644.75. The company has a market capitalization of $261.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 543 shares of company stock worth $298,240. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

