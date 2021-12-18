Brokerages Anticipate Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.04 Million

Brokerages expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to post sales of $25.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $109.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $109.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $154.28 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $174.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Matterport stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.79. 6,773,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,712. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60. Matterport has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $37.60.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

