Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is $0.02. Park-Ohio posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

PKOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of PKOH opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.44 million, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.