Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.43 Million

Analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $551.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.40 million and the highest is $588.00 million. Stepan posted sales of $494.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stepan by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Stepan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Stepan by 98.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.36 and a 200 day moving average of $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

