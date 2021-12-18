Brokerages Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Post $3.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to announce $3.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the lowest is $3.37. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,777.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $13.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $13.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $14.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MT. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MT opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

