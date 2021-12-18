Brokerages Expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $46,170 and sold 40,000 shares worth $125,500. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 138,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,405. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $141.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

