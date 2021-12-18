Brokerages Expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) will announce sales of $118.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.63 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year sales of $389.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.64 million to $414.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $353.12 million, with estimates ranging from $323.35 million to $382.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19.

GRIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ GRIN traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 177,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,369. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth about $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206,238 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the period. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.