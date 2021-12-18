Brokerages Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.94. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 3.63. Ovintiv has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $40.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

